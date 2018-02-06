THE Government is considering taking over the flagship East Coast railway as the Stagecoach-led franchise is only able to continue for a “very small number of months”.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling last night said the option of effectively nationalising the service was “very much on the table”, as was Stagecoach continuing to operate services on a “short-term, not-for-profit basis”.
Mr Grayling told MPs: “The franchise will... in due course run out of money and will ... not last until 2020 but it has now been confirmed the situation is much more urgent. It is now clear it will only be able to continue in its current form for a matter of a very small number of months and no more.”
He said the franchise had breached a “key financial covenant”, but stressed it would continue to operate “as usual with no impact on services or staff on the East Coast”, adding: “But it does mean I need to put in place in the very near future a successor arrangement to operate this railway and to end the current contract.”
He said he had “not yet made a decision on the successor operator to run the East Coast railway”, which links Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Inverness to London.
He added there “is no question of anyone receiving a bailout”.
Mr Grayling said one option was “to consider the possibility of Stagecoach continuing to operate services on the East Coast under a very strictly designed short-term arrangement”.
But he said: “Given the circumstances in which this Government is having to step in to protect passengers on this line I am only prepared to consider this option on the basis that the franchise would be operated on a short-term, not-for-profit basis.”
Labour’s Andy McDonald said: “The announcement today is yet another monumental misjudgment to add to a growing list of miscalculations by this Secretary of State.”
