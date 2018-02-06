THE Government is considering taking over the flagship East Coast railway as the Stagecoach-led franchise is only able to continue for a “very small number of months”.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling last night said the option of effectively nationalising the service was “very much on the table”, as was Stagecoach continuing to operate services on a “short-term, not-for-profit basis”.

Mr Grayling told MPs: “The franchise will... in due course run out of money and will ... not last until 2020 but it has now been confirmed the situation is much more urgent. It is now clear it will only be able to continue in its current form for a matter of a very small number of months and no more.”

