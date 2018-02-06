A LEGAL move aimed at establishing whether Britain can stop Brexit by revoking Article 50 has been rejected by a Scottish court.

A cross-party group of four Scottish politicians are leading the crowdfunded legal bid to establish whether the UK can firstly make the move and also if it can stop Brexit without permission from the other EU states.

The action – taken by Greens MSPs Ross Greer and Andy Wightman, long-serving Labour MEP David Martin and SNP MEP Alyn Smith – was submitted to the Court of Session in Edinburgh with a view to referring it to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

