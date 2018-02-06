A LEGAL move aimed at establishing whether Britain can stop Brexit by revoking Article 50 has been rejected by a Scottish court.
A cross-party group of four Scottish politicians are leading the crowdfunded legal bid to establish whether the UK can firstly make the move and also if it can stop Brexit without permission from the other EU states.
The action – taken by Greens MSPs Ross Greer and Andy Wightman, long-serving Labour MEP David Martin and SNP MEP Alyn Smith – was submitted to the Court of Session in Edinburgh with a view to referring it to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
But judge Lord Doherty said he was “not satisfied” the bid had a real prospect of success, and refused permission for it to proceed. It is understood the group will appeal the decision.
A spokesman for the Scottish Greens previously said: "Article 50 was triggered on 29 March 2017 and provides that the UK will cease to be a member state of the EU on 29 March 2019 unless any extension is agreed by the EU27.
"We know that the UK can withdraw its notification with the permission of the other 27. But the question as to whether it can revoke its Article 50 letter unilaterally is a legal question that has not yet been answered."
