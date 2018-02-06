A frustrated Nicola Sturgeon is angry with Theresa May about what she believes is the freezing-out of Edinburgh in the UK Government’s decision on what “end state” relationship the country should have with the EU post-Brexit.

As the Prime Minister’s “war Cabinet” meets for two crunch meetings tomorrow and Thursday to thrash out what it wants to see in the transition period and in the future relationship with the EU27, the First Minister said it was "unacceptable" that Mrs May and her senior colleagues in London were deciding on that UK-EU relationship without “meaningful engagement” with the devolved administrations.

"We're seeing the Government yet again put the interests of the Conservative Party ahead of the interests of the country,” declared Ms Sturgeon.

It is over a year since the last plenary meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee, chaired by the PM, and no date has yet been set for a JMC to discuss the on-going talks with Brussels.

Commenting in the wake of Downing Street making clear the UK would not be part of any customs union following withdrawal from the EU, the FM told BBC Radio’s Today programme: "It is overwhelmingly in the interests of the country, our economy, to remain within the customs union and the single market.

“It is a real frustration that there hasn’t been more discussion and engagement with not just with the Scottish Government but with all the devolved administrations. I’ll be writing in fact to the Prime Minister later today ahead of her discussions in her Cabinet sub-Committee, where, we are told, they will decide or at least make some decisions about what they are trying to achieve here.”

She added: “It’s unacceptable that that is happening without meaningful engagement without the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish administrations.”

Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, suggested Ms Sturgeon’s account about consultation was “not entirely” accurate and that she would have known from the PM’s Lancaster House speech and other speeches the general approach of the UK Government.

“Actually, there has been quite a lot of consultation with the devolved assemblies but I can understand Nicola would like to have more involvement; she always would. But I’m certain she was consulted before those speeches,” she said.

Ms Rudd noted how there had been a “lot of picking over” about the term ‘customs union’ and pointed to how the Government had published a document last summer, setting out two possible options for a future customs arrangement or partnership with the EU post withdrawal.

“I hope in the next few weeks we will be able to give some clarity to people and let me reassure Nicola Sturgeon we will make sure we talk to her about it as well,” added the Home Secretary.

Ms Rudd also sought to calm rising tensions in the Conservative Party after pro-EU MP Anna Soubry urged Mrs May to "sling out" arch Brexiteers and threatened to quit the party.

"This is the sort of debate you expect when tempers run high, when people have very strong views on either side. So, Anna's putting her views out in a characteristically robust way and we'll see what the Prime Minister's response is.

"But it's no surprise to me that there are very strong views on what is such an important part of this country's future - working out how we leave the European Union - and people have very, very strongly held views."

Ms Soubry had told BBC Newsnight: "If it comes to it, I am not going to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson. They are not proper Conservatives.

"And if that means leaving the party, form some new alliance, God knows I don't know. But we just simply cannot go on like this any longer.

"Something is going to have to give because if it doesn't not only will we get Jacob Rees-Mogg as our prime minister, we will get a devastating hard Brexit which will cause huge damage to our economy for generations to come."

Ms Soubry said the Government "is in hock to 35 hard ideological Brexiteers who are not Tories".

"They are not the Tory party I joined 40 years ago and it is about time Theresa stood up to them and slung 'em out," she said.

"They have taken down Major, they took down Cameron, two great leaders neither of whom stood up to them."

Tory former chancellor and prominent Leave campaigner Lord Lamont branded his colleague’s remarks as “quite ridiculous”.

The Scot added: “I don't want to be rude about Anna Soubry but she does sometimes tend to go over the top."