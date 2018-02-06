SNP politicians in Westminster need to spend less time on the green benches and more time out in their constituencies, a senior party figure has said.

Former Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill insisted the party “should be out speaking to people on the doorstep, not preaching to the converted”.

Mr MacAskill served as an MSP for the first four sessions of the Scottish Parliament, and was appointed Justice Secretary under former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Writing for The Herald, he said the SNP “needs to become less comfortable in Parliament and more active on the ground”.

He insisted “questions need asked about all the time that's spent in Parliament by SNP MPs”, adding: “A less deferential attitude within it and greater willingness to challenge an institution established to thwart independence isn't incompatible with the sterling work of many.

“Activity on the ground is also badly needed. Party activity has diminished significantly and seats lost [at the last general election] were largely through SNP voters staying at home.

“Some of that is understandable as a change took place as former stalwarts were elected to Parliament and new members who joined after the referendum took their place.”

But he said the party needed to go out and “knock doors”, adding: “MPs need to be in their constituencies more, and on the green benches less."

Mr MacAskill’s comments come after former MP Angus Robertson announced he was stepping down as the party’s deputy leader with immediate effect.

The former Justice Secretary paid tribute to Mr Robertson’s “incisive and clinical” performance in the House of Commons, as well as his “linguistic skills and extensive engagement in international diplomacy”.

But he insisted Mr Robertson’s resignation needed to spark a change within the party.

He said geography “seems to mitigate against” SNP MSP James Dornan, who is so far the only candidate to announce his intention to seek nominations.

Mr Dornan represents Glasgow Cathcart, a constituency that neighbours First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s.

Mr MacAskill said: "Not just the political institutions but all Scotland needs to be represented. As the leader's political neighbour, it looks out of kilter on both counts."

Others expected to put their names forward for the deputy position include current SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, former comedy club boss Tommy Sheppard MP and Joanna Cherry MP, a QC.

Kirsty Blackman, deputy leader of the party’s Westminster group, has also been floated as a possible contender – as well as Finance Secretary Derek Mackay and transport minister Humza Yousaf at Holyrood.

Mr MacAskill added: “What matters isn't the individual but how the Parliamentary group performs and what the party does in campaigning. The contest will be critical to that and the right individual can be pivotal.”