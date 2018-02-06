Hamilton Academicals are to sue the Royal Bank of Scotland after the club lost almost £1million, by falling victim to an elaborate scam.

Last October a club employee authorised the transfer of a series of large sums out of three of the premiership club's bank accounts and into 26 new accounts on the understanding this would protect the cash from theft.

Accies are now planning legal action against RBS, arguing that lapses in bank security checks contributed to the huge losses.

Although some of the money has been recovered, Accies say around £800,000 has been lost, the bulk of the club's financial reserves.

While accepting their own employee made a "grave error", the club argues the bank missed several chances to intervene and should have realised the pattern of transactions was deeply abnormal. It is calling for the RBS to take responsibility for 50 per cent of the lost cash and pay it £400,000 in recompense.

However RBS denies any lapses in security and claims it had offered the club advice on its banking arrangements before the scammers' attack.

Hamilton Accies have instructed solicitors Levy & McRae to pursue a case against the bank.

"You wouldn't need to be Sherlock Holmes to see something was wrong here," said Colin McGowan, the club's chief executive. "Since the club was formed in 1874, we've never made transactions like that."

He continued: "We're talking about nearly a million going out in 24 hours. "It's absolutely unacceptable.

He said: "I'm not holding RBS wholly responsible for this. Hamilton Accies have to stand up and say, 'Yes, we are partially to blame here, our employee made a grave error in judgement'. I think we're at fault for 50 per cent of it. And I believe the bank's failings were in their security and duty of care."

Club chairman Ronnie MacDonald said Accies' board were "determined" to avoid administration after the scam.

RBS said all payments had been approved by an authorised person at the club: "The bank is confident that there has been no breakdown in our security procedures in regards to this scam and that no unauthorised persons were able to gain access to any of the club's banking facilities."

"We are working with HAFC and supporting Police Scotland to identify the perpetrators of this scam."