CREATIVE SCOTLAND has reverese its decision to cut funding from key arts companies after coming under intense pressure from the cultural world.

Following an emergency board meeting, Birds of Paradise, Catherine Wheels, Dunedin Consort, Lung Ha and Visible Fictions will now receive Regular Funding (RFO), alongside the 116 organisations already given three year funds.

Stellar Quines, already included in the 2018-21 network, will also have their budget returned to standstill levels.

Ben Thomson, Interim Chair of Creative Scotland said: "Funding decisions of the scale and importance of Regular Funding are always extremely challenging.

“We have listened to the extensive and constructive feedback we received from many individuals and organisations working across the arts and culture in Scotland.

“We have reviewed our budget for Regular Funding and, within the limits of the alternative funds available to us, we have been able to re-allocate £2.6m over three years, allowing us to include five further arts producing organisations in the network.

"We have also reaffirmed our commitment to other funding, which will include touring; equalities, diversity and inclusion; and new support for artist led work.

“I would like to acknowledge the dedication of Creative Scotland staff throughout this process. I would also like to thank the Scottish Government for replacing funding lost to Regular Funding through falling National Lottery income enabling us to support more organisations through Regular Funding than ever before.

“However, I also appreciate that, even now, these decisions do not address all of the issues currently being raised by individual applicants. I am sorry that, in this process, some will be disappointed by our decisions.

“Everyone at Creative Scotland is committed to working positively and collaboratively with those involved in arts and culture in Scotland, whether in the Regular Funding network or not, providing support to build on the success of a thriving sector.”