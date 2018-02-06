MICHELLE Mone aims to launch a venture capital scheme using the technology of a controversial crypto-currency.
The Tory peer and reality TV personality has announced she and her life and business partner Douglas Barrowman are trying to raise $80 million - around £57m for an investment platform based on the Ethereum blockchain.
Baroness Mone and Mr Barrowman, both originally from Glasgow - have already announced a venture selling property in the Middle East for bitcoin, another crypto-currency.
Loading article content
Now they hope top use EQUI, a web-based application using the Ethereum blockchain, to open up venture capitalism to smaller investors.
Such investors, the couple say, will be able to use EQUI tokens to acquire stakes in investment projects offered on their website.
Mr Barrowman told the Reuters news agency: "Venture capital has traditionally been the preserve of institutions and ultra-high net worth individuals. Basically the little guys are precluded,” Barrowman, a billionaire private equity investor, told Reuters in an interview last week.
"EQUI allows people to buy the token and actually invest in the propositions (businesses) that we have put forward in the investment platform."
Their announcement comes as the value of the cryptocurrencies ethereum and bitcoin fell dramatically. Ethereum's value had soared in 2017. The tokens offered by Baroness Mone and Mr Barrowman for their venture will not be ethereum, but use the same blockchain.
The minimum investment will be $100,000.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?