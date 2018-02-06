MORE than 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for Donald Trump to be blocked from building a second golf course in Scotland.

The petition, organised by campaigners 38 degrees, was handed to Aberdeenshire Council following an outcry over plans by the Trump Organization want to build a second course at Balmedie,

Scottish Natural Heritage and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency objected to the new plans, which are being considered by the council.

Objector Rob Menlove, from Balmedie, said: "There's no need for a second Trump course here and it would be a great loss to the people of Balmedie, and Aberdeenshire and Scotland, for that matter, because they'd no longer be able to enjoy this beautiful area of dunes.

"The dunes area is the reason I chose to live here and I don't want to see even more of it lost to a Trump golf course. "

Gail Noakes, from Kemnay, said: "I'm very concerned by the precedent that was set by the first golf course, not respecting our countryside. If we want to protect our country's beauty then we need to stand up and stop developments like these."

Sue Edwards, from Chapel Of Garioch, added: "The first golf course should never have been built because of environmental concerns. The new course could stop people using this important recreation area."

Stewart Kirkpatrick, Head of Scotland for 38 Degrees, said:

"Today's hand-in, the huge petition and our crowd-funded opinion polling are clear evidence of strong public opposition to the Trump Organization's plans for a new course.

"After the first course failed to deliver the promised investment and jobs bonanza, Scots now feel the new plan just won't bring economic benefits to the area. They don't think the first course should have gone ahead and they certainly don't feel this one should.

"Does Aberdeenshire Council really want to give a vote of confidence to this man?"