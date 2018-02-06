BUDGET changes ushered through after a last-minute deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens have secured £62 million more for the public purse.
The Scottish Fiscal Commission said the Government’s final income tax policy will raise an expected £219m next financial year – £55m more than under December’s draft budget.
Lifting the public sector pay cap for more workers, meanwhile, will raise a further £7 million in income tax revenues.
Dame Susan Rice, chair of the Scottish Fiscal Commission, said: “Our updated forecasts published today, reflecting the latest policy changes, show that the Scottish Government will raise £62 million in 2018-19 more than we forecast for December’s draft budget.”
The Scottish Government’s final budget, announced last week, will see Scotland move to a five-band income tax system – adding a 19p "starter" rate and 1p to the higher and additional rates.
Changes brought in after negotiations with the Greens will see the higher 41 pence rate kick in for salaries of £43,430, instead of the proposed £44,273.
A loophole allowing those earning between £43,525 and £58,500 to receive a small tax cut was also closed.
Meanwhile, public sector workers earning £36,500 or less will receive a 3 per cent pay rise, up from £30,000 under the SNP’s initial plans.
Councils will have to fund their own pay increases for employees, but last week’s deal saw them handed an extra £160m.
The revised figures come as it was forecast North Sea Oil will raise around £1bn in tax for the UK Government this financial year, representing a significant boost from the previous twelve months.
Experts said tax breaks had encouraged increased activity, while the development of new technology enabled companies to drill deeper than previously.
