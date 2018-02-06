THE Scottish Government has defended itself against claims it “coerced” critics of its controversial plans to appoint a so-called state guardian for every child.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said officials “engaged with a range of stakeholders” to try to understand their concerns over the Named Person scheme, “as is entirely right and proper”.

He was asked to explain why senior civil servants set up meetings with individuals and organisations due to give evidence to a Holyrood committee about the plans.

