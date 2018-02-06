THE Scottish Government has defended itself against claims it “coerced” critics of its controversial plans to appoint a so-called state guardian for every child.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said officials “engaged with a range of stakeholders” to try to understand their concerns over the Named Person scheme, “as is entirely right and proper”.
He was asked to explain why senior civil servants set up meetings with individuals and organisations due to give evidence to a Holyrood committee about the plans.
Labour MSP Johann Lamont, deputy convener of the education and skills committee, raised concerns over the meetings, which often occurred the week before witnesses were due to appear before MSPs and were “explicitly to discuss their evidence to this committee”.
She said this appeared “quite different from the Scottish Government routinely looking to meet stakeholders”.
Witnesses approached by the Scottish Government included representatives from Police Scotland and Colleges Scotland. Some changed their position on the back of the meetings.
The controversial Children and Young People (Information Sharing) Bill is currently caught up in lengthy delays after MSPs demanded more details over how it will operate.
In a letter to the committee, Education Secretary Mr Swinney said: "The Scottish Government believes it is good practice to engage widely with stakeholders in the preparation of legislation.
“This activity seeks to ensure that those with significant experience, knowledge and expertise in this area are heard, listened to and given the opportunity to continue to shape and influence legislation and policy which affects them and crucially, the children and families whom they support.”
Conservative MSP and committee member Oliver Mundell previously accused the Government of sending "attack dogs to coerce witnesses".
