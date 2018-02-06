THERESA May has urged today’s parliamentarians to carry on the work of their forebears to increase the drive towards greater equality in politics as she celebrated the centenary of the first votes for women.

Declaring at a Westminster Hall reception that "greater female representation makes a real difference," the Prime Minister warned that the right to vote was still not secure for some; those women subjected to violence at home.

“Many survivors of domestic abuse are unable to register for fear of revealing their address to an ex-partner. That effectively means the threat of violence is removing women’s right to vote, something that is simply unacceptable.

“That’s why just before Christmas, the Government laid a series of statutory instruments that will make it easier for those who are at risk of abuse to register and vote anonymously.”

Noting how the changes will be debated in the House of Commons on Wednesday, she urged MPs of all parties to “set aside their differences to support this important change”.

In a speech just yards from the scene of brutality where suffragettes clashed with police in 1910, Mrs May said it was time to celebrate some of the lesser-known "Edwardian radicals" involved in the women's suffrage movement and the tens of thousands of "ordinary women and men whose names are lost to history".

“Let us also commit ourselves to continuing their work. To carrying forward the torch they passed to us. To securing the rights they fought for and ensuring that everyone, regardless of background, is able to play a full and active role in our democracy.”

She added: “The brave women and men who came before us left us the most precious inheritance. Now let us all, through words and deeds, be their fitting heirs.”

At Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon led a debate marking the centenary, telling MSPs the struggle for gender equality continued.

"Some women secured the parliamentary vote a century ago, women have had equal voting rights to men for 90 years, but the uncomfortable truth is that gender equality is still an unwon cause. An unwon cause that it is the duty of our generation to win."

The First Minister said the best way to honour the "perseverance, courage and self-sacrifice" of the suffragists and suffragettes was by "renewing our own resolve to use the powers we have...to make the world a better place for the girls and young women who are growing up today".

"It falls to us in our generation through deeds not words to complete the work that the suffrage work started," she added.