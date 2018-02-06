A STAG has been caught red-handed helping himself to some bird food in a Highlands hotel chef's back garden.

What is believed to be a red deer, was filmed by head chef Duncan Gibson near the Glenfinnan House Hotel. Duncan's wife Manja said: "We frequently have deer wandering through the garden but not usually that close.

"We were feeding the birds as we always do in the winter and could not believe what we saw that morning. Very cheeky stag."

Loading article content