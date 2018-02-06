BRUSSELS could punish Britain if it failed to comply with EU law during the two-year transition period by removing access to the single market for certain sectors, leaked documents from an EU27 position paper suggest.
Crucially, the documents, which will enrage Conservative Brexiteers, point out that under such circumstances the UK would not be able to challenge any punishment at the European Court of Justice.
They suggest that any move to “suspend certain benefits...of the internal market” could be done without ending the transition arrangements and so avoid damaging the EU’s economic interests.
Punishments on Britain could include slapping tariffs on goods, enforcing customs checks at borders and stopping British airlines from landing planes at EU airports.
The leaked papers are not clear about what the UK would need to do to spark any such sanctions but the EU has already raised its concerns over the rights of EU citizens living in Britain after Brexit.
Entitled Transitional Arrangements in the Withdrawal Agreement, the papers set out the EU’s terms for the transition period, making clear UK officials and ministers would have no role in the bloc’s decision-making bodies after Brexit Day on March 29 2019.
British representatives would be barred from having access to “sensitive information” and only in exceptional circumstances would they be able to sit in on relevant sections of meetings; being forced to leave when such discussions came to an end.
