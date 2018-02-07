THERESA May has sidestepped questions about rising Tory tensions on Brexit and calls for her to "sling out" arch Leavers by insisting her party is focused on "one very clear act" of leaving the European Union.

The Prime Minister refused to directly engage with a question on whether she would like vocal Brexiteers such as Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg to be more circumspect, after pro-EU Tory MP Anna Soubry claimed the Government was "in hock to 35 hard ideological Leavers" like the pair.

The former Business Minister threatened to quit the party if the Brexiteers "take over", ratcheting up pressure on the PM ahead of the meetings of the Brexit "war cabinet" in the next 48 hours to discuss what "end state" relationship the UK will seek with its former EU partners.

Asked after a speech in Manchester if she would like Mr Johnson and Mr Rees-Mogg to "pipe down," and whether she feared a split in the party, Mrs May replied: "The party and the Government are focused on one very clear act…that we have to do, which is what the British people asked us to do, which is to leave the European Union.

"Now we've set out a clear position in the Lancaster House speech, the Article 50 letter, the Florence speech, all of these show the same principles underpinning what we want to do when we leave the European Union, which is to ensure that we get a good deal for our trading in goods and services."

Ms Soubry raised the Tory temperature on Brexit by claiming her party was now “in hock to 35 hard, ideological Brexiteers who are not Tories”.

The Nottinghamshire MP said it was “about time Theresa stood up to them and slung them out, because they've taken down Major, they took down Cameron, two great leaders, neither of whom stood up to them."

The backbencher again threatened to walk away from the party unless the front bench changed direction on Brexit.

"If it comes to it, I'm not going to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson. They're not proper Conservatives, and if that means leaving the party, forming some new alliance, God knows, I don't know but we just simply cannot go on like this any longer.

"Something is going to have to give because if it doesn't, not only will we get Jacob Rees-Mogg as our Prime Minister, but we'll get a devastating hard Brexit which will cause huge damage to our economy for generations to come and I'm not prepared to sit by any longer and put up with this nonsense."

Meanwhile, Justine Greening, the former Education Secretary, said it could be a “bit of a stretch” for her to remain in the Tory Party if Mr Rees-Mogg became leader.

Insisting her party was a “broad church” with “room for everyone,” the London MP said: “We need to respect the very different opinions people have on Brexit. There are different opinions because this is a hugely important issue for our country…It’s a debate that has to be tempered with some reasonableness on all sides concerned.”

Asked if she thought Ms Soubry would quit the Tories, Ms Greening replied: “I’m absolutely sure she will remain part of our Conservative party; I certainly hope so.”