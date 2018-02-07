A LEADING academic has backed billionaire Jim McColl’s plan to launch his own bank in Scotland, saying it could help prevent family firms from being taken over by corporations.

Read more: Waiting times for young mental health patients down from a year to six weeks

Colin Mason, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow, said more family business than big firms are being eaten up by international companies.

Above: Professor Colin Mason, left, and entrenreneur Jim McColl

He said half of the 22 Scots high growth firms involved in his 2009 study have now been sold off, with Barrhead travel being the latest.

He said: “McColl’s proposed investment bank has the potential to offer businesses an alternative way in which to finance their growth that does not require an exit.

“It may also create other ways in which investors can exit that does not involve an acquisition.”

Read more: Waiting times for young mental health patients down from a year to six weeks

Mr McColl, one of Scotland’s leading entrepreneurs, has said too many businesses are selling to larger overseas groups because there are not enough suitors of sufficient scale in the home market.

Prof Mason said: "Of greater concern is the acquisition of smaller innovative companies.

"These are much more frequent but because of their size they attract less attention.

"They are being bought for their proprietary technology and so there is a much greater risk that their intellectual assets and key people are moved elsewhere.

"Moreover, their small size means that there is relatively little wealth or learning available for recycling back into the economy.

"Indeed, the lack of people with experience of scaling up entrepreneurial companies is just as significant a weakness of the Scottish economy as the lack of finance."

Read more: Waiting times for young mental health patients down from a year to six weeks

He said: "McColl’s proposed investment bank has the potential to offer businesses an alternative way in which to finance their growth that does not require an exit. It may also create other ways in which investors can exit that does not involve an acquisition (e.g. secondary purchase). Government also needs to increase the supply of non-dilutive sources of financial support so that start-ups do not have to give away equity prematurely.

"Finally, Government should recognise that the majority of entrepreneurial companies in Scotland that have achieved scale are family companies. They do not want to raise finance by bringing in external shareholders and so will also benefit from McColl’s proposed investment bank.

"Indeed, developing family business-oriented support would be a good place for Government to focus its scale-up initiatives."