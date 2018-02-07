I SOMETIMES think Twitter was a demonic experiment dreamed up by a misanthropic psychologist to demonstrate what happens when society breaks down. If we give people licence to say anything they want to people, at random and behind a cloak of anonymity, then we should hardly be surprised that it brings out the worst in all of us. All the insecurity, nastiness, resentment comes tumbling out as the normal social inhibitions are removed. Any left-behind no-hoper lying in his parent’s bedroom can cock a snook at plutocratic feminists such as Beyonce or loud politicians like Kezia Dugdale; or self-important newspaper columnists, come to that.

We tend to lose our humanity online because we start to see people there not as people but as cyphers for things we hate or fear: cybernats, yoons, libtards. People online become like children who, as any parent knows, can be routinely cruel because they’ve not developed empathy or a capacity for shame. I sometimes meet people who are gratuitously offensive to me online and find that they’re really rather charming and decent folk, not at all like their Twitter personas. They might even feel the same about me. But I’ve long struggled to avoid descending into the mire of foul language, reactive abuse and political sectarianism that social media encourages. As a long-term user, I’ve come to the conclusion that the only way to avoid abuse on Twitter is to avoid Twitter. Just say no.

Unfortunately, we can’t “uninvent” the internet any more than we can pass laws to make people nicer. It just doesn’t happen that way. Indeed, attempts to outlaw abuse are invariably a failure. Look at the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, at present being repealed by the Scottish Parliament. But the Prime Minister appears to want to outlaw abuse on Twitter, particularly against politicians. She says it is a threat to democracy and needs to be stopped.

Loading article content