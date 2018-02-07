MINISTERS have with begun talks with police and local authorities to resolve an issue which could block the Orange Order and other organisations from holding marches and demonstrations.
Police Scotland has said that it would no longer close roads for processions at short notice without a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TRRO) after a report suggested that in doing do officers may be exceeding their powers.
With the cost falling on the organisers of events using the roads, there have been claims that this could mean street parties, processions, parades and demonstrations would be priced out of proceeding.
Loading article content
However, with the threat of legal action on human rights grounds from some groups hanging over the issue, the Scottish Government has now said it is working with officers to find away round the problem.
READ MORE: Order faces big bill for marches under new rules
READ MORE: Order launches 'charm offensive' after negative stories
In an written answer following a question about the impact of TRROs from Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, Minister for Community Safety and Legal Affairs Annabelle Ewing said: "The Scottish Government is aware of the concerns raised by Police Scotland in relation to traffic regulation for pre planned events.
"We recognise that any change in Police Scotland’s approach to traffic regulation for such events could have an impact on event organisers and traffic authorities and that the issues arising affect all pre-planned events, not just marches and parades.
"We are in discussions with Police Scotland in relation to these issues and are committed to continuing our engagement with Police Scotland and Local Authorities with a view to reaching a shared understanding of the issues and the means by which these matters might be progressed. We have proposed that a joint working group be established to take that work forward."
READ MORE: Orange Order may launch legal challenge to blocked marches
Ms Ewing said that decisions on the cost of TRROs were left to local councils and traffic authorities, saying tat the Scottish Government did not provide guidance.
The Minister added: "Guidance for event organisers in relation to galas and events affecting public roads was prepared by the then Scottish Executive, in partnership with Local Authorities, police forces and event organisers.
"The intention is that this guidance will be reviewed following the discussions referred to above."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.