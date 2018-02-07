MINISTERS have with begun talks with police and local authorities to resolve an issue which could block the Orange Order and other organisations from holding marches and demonstrations.

Police Scotland has said that it would no longer close roads for processions at short notice without a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TRRO) after a report suggested that in doing do officers may be exceeding their powers.

With the cost falling on the organisers of events using the roads, there have been claims that this could mean street parties, processions, parades and demonstrations would be priced out of proceeding.

Loading article content