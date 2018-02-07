ELLON Musk’s Tesla Roadster sports car was on cruise control in orbit Tuesday after blasting off from Kennedy Space Center atop the world’s new most-powerful rocket, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy.

In a launch spectacle unlike any since NASA’s final space shuttle mission in 2011, the unmanned Falcon Heavy thundered from pad 39A at 3:45 p.m. ET, firing 27 Merlin engines from three first-stage boosters to surge aloft with more than 5 million pounds of thrust.

That’s the most since the shuttle and the most by a conventional rocket since NASA’s Saturn V moon missions, and more than double the next biggest U.S. rocket flying today.

Within a half-hour of the liftoff, SpaceX cameras showed images of a spacesuit-clad "Starman" in the driver's seat of Musk's convertible floating above Earth.

Reflecting Musk’s broader space ambitions, SpaceX did not settle merely for launching the big rocket on its first test flight.

The Heavy’s two side boosters, which each had launched missions in 2016, successfully flew back to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, deployed legs and landed on twin pads.

The side-by-side touchdowns about eight minutes after liftoff unleashed powerful sonic booms that echoed across the Space Coast.

The center booster’s fate was not immediately confirmed as it attempted to drop from space to the deck of a robotic ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Musk has long said that landing and reusing rockets is the key to making spaceflight affordable enough for people to one day travel to Mars.

His cherry red Tesla convertible's only passenger was the driver’s seat figure wearing the same white spacesuit NASA astronauts will don for missions to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX Dragon capsules, in the next year or so.

Secured by a seat belt, the “Starman's” right hand held the steering wheel while its left arm rested on the door. The dashboard screen read "Don't Panic," a reference to Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Other payloads included a small Hot Wheels Roadster on the dashboard, a disk inside the car storing science fiction author Isaac Asimov's Foundation trilogy, and a plaque bearing SpaceX employees' names.

Those employees cheered raucously at company headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., as the rocket cleared the tower, the boosters separated and landed, and the Tesla’s flight continued as planned.

SpaceX blasted David Bowie’s Life on Mars as a soundtrack. Musk had said the Roadster radio would be playing Bowie’s Space Oddity.

Crowds packed local roads and beaches around the launch site for the first-of-its-kind flight, while several hundred members of the media were cleared to cover the launch from KSC and other sites.

If the mission went flawlessly — a big “if” for the inaugural test flight — the rocket’s upper-stage engine was scheduled to fire for a third time, more than five hours after liftoff, to send the car into an orbit stretching as far from the sun as Mars.

The red Roadster — SpaceX’s playful substitute for a generic “mass simulator” typically flown on test missions — would occasionally pass near the Red Planet as it looped around the sun between Earth and Mars for hundreds of millions of years.

There was a “very tiny” chance the car could one day crash into Mars, Musk said.

Before getting on its way to deep space, Musk said the upper stage and sports car would first have to survive getting “zapped pretty good” during its flight through the Van Allen belts, a region of concentrated radiation harsher than deep space.

And long before that, Musk had warned that the risk of a launch failure was high, including the possibility of a massive explosion that would blow KSC’s historic launch pad 39A “to smithereens.”

He also worried that vibrations and aerodynamic forces during the rocket’s ascent might cause the three boosters strapped together to slam into each other, or that ice falling from the upper stage could strike the the boosters below like cannon balls.

Overall, Musk had suggested the odds of success were about 50-50.

In the end, the success of rocket’s first flight rendered SpaceX nearly speechless.

“Wow” was all a host of the company’s webcast could say at one point. “Did you see that?”

As the upper-stage and Roadster climbed into an initial orbit as high as 4,000 miles above Earth, the flight more resembled a “single-stick” Falcon 9 rocket mission.

That is, until the planned five-hour coast through the radiation belts before the final engine burn, and the boost toward an orbit stretching more than 100 million miles from the sun.

The Falcon Heavy’s significance to the launch industry remains to be seen.

Advertised for $90 million, it is by far the cheapest rocket available for heavy spacecraft, at least one-third the price of United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy, which the Department of Defense sometimes uses for classified missions.

SpaceX has three more Falcon Heavy missions under contract. Tuesday’s success means a second Heavy flight is likely later this year, possibly as soon as this summer.

The big rocket blasted off from the same pad from which the Apollo moon landing missions and dozens of space shuttles took flight.

But Musk says his hopes to colonize Mars or send people to the moon ride not on the Heavy but a much larger rocket now early in development that SpaceX refers to as the “BFR,” sometimes translated as Big Falcon Rocket.

SpaceX's next major test will be the launch of NASA astronauts to the space station atop Falcon 9 rockets. A test flight without a crew on board is possible this year.