More than 5 million households are to see their energy bills rise by around £57 a year after the regulator announced it was hiking a price cap aimed at protecting vulnerable and pre-payment customers.

Ofgem said it was increasing the level of its safeguard tariff from April 1, meaning the average dual fuel bill will rise from £1,031 to £1,089 a year due to higher gas and electricity costs.

It comes after the energy watchdog extended its safeguard tariff to almost 1 million vulnerable customers on February 2, taking the total number of households protected by the energy tariff to more than 5 million.

Loading article content