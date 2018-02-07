JUST days before the Winter Olympics open in South Korea, snowboarder Ben Kilner slid into Snow Factor Braehead

to give an insight to the Olympic experience and to offer ski

and snowboarding fitness tips.



The two-time Olympian, who started snowboarding at the age of nine in Glenshee, also explained why preparing to launch down and perform jaw-dropping aerial manoeuvres on an icy U-shaped half-pipe course is every bit as much about preparing the mind as the body. A half-pipe can be up to 196 yards long and up to 7.6 yards high, with athletes jumping up to

16 yards in the air to impress the judges.

The 29 year-old athlete, a 4 x British Half-Pipe Champion and who among his 4 x top- ten World Cup finishes secured a bronze medal in a 2010 FIS World Cup Half-Pipe in Calgary, Canada has since applied over 13 years of fitness training to establish The Unit Gym & Fitness in Banchory, Aberdeenshire. A finalist in the 2017 Elevator Awards, Kilner’s business already supports a number of leading Scottish athletes with their training, including Murray Buchan (freestyle skier) and Alex Tilley (alpine skier) who will compete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Speaking from Snow Factor, one of Scotland’s six snow-sports resorts and only Scottish indoor year-round resort where members of the British Ski & Snowboard Teams practice, Kilner said: “Whether at Snow Factor Braehead or any one of Scotland’s mountain resorts, snowboarding is a sport that can be enjoyed by all ages. However, to help avoid injury and to get the best from your day on the slopes, it’s worthwhile warming up and focusing on some exercises that help with your balance and work the core muscles. These include doing the likes of back squats, which are perfect for creating a stable foundation of strength for the slopes. The back squat uses over 30% of muscles in the body! Watching the TV, viewers may not realise the forces exerted on athletes as they propel off the near-vertical walls of the half-pipe. When not competing, the athletes spend hours in the gym focusing on key areas of the body, in addition to using trampolines to practice aerials.”

