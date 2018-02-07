SCOTLAND'S longest-running endurance event has been cancelled with organisers saying the market for such events has become saturated.

The Caledonian Challenge, which saw participants hike part of the West Highland Way, raised more than £13 million for charity during the past 21 years.

But the charity Foundation Scotland, who organised the eventsay it has now reached the end of the road after the numbers taking part began to drop.

A statement posted on the event website read: “Thank you for supporting the Caledonian Challenge, making it one of the most successful outdoor endurance events in Scotland.

“In recent years we have seen a marked decline in participants with decreasing fundraising income.

“Subsequently, we have taken the difficult decision to close the event.”

The fund-raising event was launched in 1996 by two Scottish entrepreneurs Angus MacDonald and Alex Blyth with an inaugural Caledonian Challenge to complete 30 munros in four days.

The event then moved to the West Highland Way and became established as one of the UK’s most popular outdoor charity events.

Since it was launched a host of similar walks have been organised by charities including the Cateran Yomp in the Perthshire hills, which raises money for the military charity ABF, the Hadrian’s Wall Hike, organised by the British Heart Foundation, and the Babcock International Sunset to Sunrise trek in Glen Nevis, in aid of St Andrew’s First Aid and St John Ambulance.

A spokeswoman for Foundation Scotland, the independent charity that organised the event, claimed that its appeal had been diluted by the success of competitors.

She told the Times: “The market became competitive and as much as we had a loyal group of walkers, many of whom came back year after year, it was becoming quite cost prohibitive to continue with the challenge.

“It was a sad decision that we had to make, but we just felt we wouldn’t be able to benefit all the charities.

“We could no longer attract the number of people we needed to make the event work.”

She added: “Anyone who took part became part of the challenge family. It had a great feeling about it and supported a lot of grass roots charities.”

In recent years participants attempted to walk a 54-mile route from Gairlochy to Strathfillan in 24 hours or 24 miles from Glen Nevis in 12 hours.