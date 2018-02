Public parks and playgrounds will become smoke-free zones, under proposals to be considered by councillors next week.

A code under consideration at the policy and resources committee of Dundee City Council would not ban smoking outright, but would see adults asked to comply voluntarily with a request not to light up.

Should the proposal be approved it could pave the way for further public spaces including the V&A Museum of Design which will open in September, to become smoke free spaces, as well as outdoor events including the Flower and Food Festival, Bonfire night and the pop concert series at the city's Slessor Gardens.

