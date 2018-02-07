Police Scotland's Chief constable Phil Gormley has stepped down with immediate effect.

Mr Gormley, who is facing several claims of miscounduct, has been on special leave since September while a series of investigations are carried out.

He has always denied any wrongdoing, but said that now was the right time to step down for the sake of his family.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is currently looking at four complaints, while three are being assessed internally.

On announcing his resignation, he he had come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to resume his duties in any meaningful way ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this year.

He added: "I now need to prioritise the health and wellbeing of my family on whom these events have taken a significant toll.

"The support of colleagues from across the UK with whom I have served during the last 32 years has been a source of great strength.

"As Chief Constable of Police Scotland I have had the privilege to meet and work with some exceptional people, I wish them well for the future and it is in their interests that I feel it is right to step aside."

Susan Deacon, chairwoman of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), which oversees Police Scotland, said the Chief Constable had made a "significant contribution" to policing in Scotland.

She added: "I would like to thank him for this contribution and wish him well for the future.

"This has been a challenging period for all concerned, and, in the interest of policing in Scotland, we now need to move on."

Mr Gormley was named at the head of the Police Scotland in December 2015, before being sworn in the following month.

However, his time in charge of Police Scotland became mired in a series of investigations following claims of bullying and misconduct.

The issues swirling around his appointment have become a headache for the Scottish Government, with Justice Secretary Michael Matheson forced to intervene last year.

On November 7, the board of theSPA agreed unanimously that Mr Gormley should return to work.

However when then SPA chair Andrew Flanagan told the current SNP Justice Secretary of the decision on November 9, Michael Matheson urged him to “reconsider” because key players in the force and Pirc had not been informed.

The SPA hastily reversed its decision and Mr Gormley, who had been en route from his home in Norfolk to Scotland, was told to return home.

Labour Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Justice Daniel Johnson said:

"Police Scotland has been riddled by crisis and controversy for years now, but the case of Phil Gormley descended into utter farce and raised serious questions about ministerial oversight.

"This sorry affair has dragged the reputation of Scottish policing through the mud and must be incredibly demoralising for rank and file officers who put their lives on the line to keep communities safe.

"Regardless of Mr Gormley's decision to resign, there are still serious questions for Michael Matheson to answer."