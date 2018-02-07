A WOMAN responsible for embezzling funds from a Scots charity and a marketing firm which ended up going into liquidation has been jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years.
Lesley Dickinson, 48, received the sentence at Edinburgh Sheriff court after pleading guilty to embezzling a total of £136,246 from the Scottish Wildlife Trust and Edinburgh-based Tandem Digital Marketing.
The court was told she abused her position at the Trust to duplicate invoices and deposit payments into her own accounts, taking a total of £35,746 between September 1, 2015 and March 15, 2016.
Police were contacted after staff identified suspicious payments and a formal investigation was launched. She was was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to embezzlement in June, 2016.
Dickinson later working for Edinburgh-based Tandem Digital Marketing and again abused her position to process fraudulent payments to her own accounts, taking £100,500 between December 15, 2016 and October 24, 2017.
Police were contacted after the owner of the business observed discrepancies and a second investigation was instigated.
Dickinson was again charged before pleading guilty to embezzlement last month.
Detective Inspector Gordon Burns of the economic crime and financial investigation unit in Edinburgh said: “Dickinson repeatedly abused her position with two different employers over a two year period, stealing substantial sums of money."
He said her actions had a "significant impact with Tandem Digital Marketing entering liquidation in January this year and staff losing their jobs as a result".
He added: “Thanks to the cooperation of both the Scottish Wildlife Trust and Tandem Digital Marketing, we were able to conduct a thorough investigation that quickly identified Dickinson as the suspect and she will now serve a custodial sentence for her crimes.
“Whenever these offences are reported to us we will utilise all resources at our disposal to bring those responsible to justice and the sentence imposed should serve as a reminder to those employed in a position of trust.”
