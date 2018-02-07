A WOMAN responsible for embezzling funds from a Scots charity and a marketing firm which ended up going into liquidation has been jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years.

Lesley Dickinson, 48, received the sentence at Edinburgh Sheriff court after pleading guilty to embezzling a total of £136,246 from the Scottish Wildlife Trust and Edinburgh-based Tandem Digital Marketing.

The court was told she abused her position at the Trust to duplicate invoices and deposit payments into her own accounts, taking a total of £35,746 between September 1, 2015 and March 15, 2016.

