SCOTRAIL has warned of train disruption after a person was hit by a train in Renfrewshire.
The incident is said to have happened between Paisley Gilmour Street and Johnstone around 4pm.
Scotrail said services will be "cancelled delayed or revised".
Loading article content
The operator said trains between Glasgow Central and Ardrossan Harbour, Ayr and Largs will be cancelled or started from Kilwinning. All stations between Johnstone & Kilwinning will not be served.
Replacement buses have been requested for Paisley and Kilwinning and were due to arrive at 5.30pm.
NEW: Sadly, due to a person being hit by a train between #PaisleyGilmourStreet and Johnstone, services will be cancelled, delayed or revised. pic.twitter.com/B832qqyGwD— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 7, 2018
Scotrail said at 5.30pm that services are now able to run between Johnstone and Paisley Gilmour Street in both directions.
The operator said: "Disruption is still ongoing as we get staff and services back in position. "
#Kilwinning - All lines have now reopened. Disruption to trains between Paisley Gilmour Street and Kilwinning will continue while services return to normal.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 7, 2018
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.