SCOTRAIL has warned of train disruption after a person was hit by a train in Renfrewshire.

The incident is said to have happened between Paisley Gilmour Street and Johnstone around 4pm.

Scotrail said services will be "cancelled delayed or revised".

The operator said trains between Glasgow Central and Ardrossan Harbour, Ayr and Largs will be cancelled or started from Kilwinning. All stations between Johnstone & Kilwinning will not be served.

Replacement buses have been requested for Paisley and Kilwinning and were due to arrive at 5.30pm.

Scotrail said at 5.30pm that services are now able to run between Johnstone and Paisley Gilmour Street in both directions.

The operator said: "Disruption is still ongoing as we get staff and services back in position. "