THERESA May has told Tory donors that the Conservatives are on a “renewed mission” to defeat Jeremy Corbyn’s socialist vision, which, if realised, would bankrupt Britain.

Addressing the Tories’ Black and White Ball elite fundraiser in London, where tables are said to have cost £15,000, the Prime Minister sought to reassure doubters about her vision for Britain beyond Brexit, stressing how the country would take back control of its money, laws and borders and would “raise our horizons” beyond the continent of Europe to the wider world.

She was expected to say: “Ever since the British people delivered their vote in the referendum, I have had no doubts about what our new relationship with the EU must mean for the United Kingdom. It will mean taking control of our money; so we are not sending vast annual subscriptions to the EU.

Loading article content