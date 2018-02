July 27, 2017: Sworn in 18 months before, it is confirmed Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley is under investigation for misconduct. Despite calls including from Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie for Mr Gormley to "stand aside" the Scottish Police Authority says he should remain in post.

September 8: Mr Gormley granted "special leave" from his duties while two allegations against him of gross misconduct are investigated. Iain Livingstone, the deputy chief constable, stands in.

September 27: A third complaint is referred to the watchdog Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

