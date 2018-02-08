July 27, 2017: Sworn in 18 months before, it is confirmed Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley is under investigation for misconduct. Despite calls including from Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie for Mr Gormley to "stand aside" the Scottish Police Authority says he should remain in post.

September 8: Mr Gormley granted "special leave" from his duties while two allegations against him of gross misconduct are investigated. Iain Livingstone, the deputy chief constable, stands in.

September 27: A third complaint is referred to the watchdog Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

October 2: A fourth compliant is made public.

October 5: Mr Gormley's period of leave is extended by the SPA who said: "The board has agreed that a continuing period of leave remains an appropriate measure to address investigative and welfare issues."

November 7: The SPA board meets, and in a private session decides Mr Gormley should return to work.

November 8: Chief executive John Foley writes to Mr Gormley saying he should return to work in two days' time.

November 9: The SPA and Mr Gormley's lawyers draft a press release announcing the chief constable's return to work. However, chairman Andrew Flanagan meets Justice Secretary Michael Matheson before Mr Gormley is told by Mr Flanagan not to return to work while on his way back to Scotland.

November 10: A fifth complaint is made against Mr Gormley.

November 14: Mr Gormley's lawyer writes to Andrew Flanagan saying that intervention by the Scottish ministers to reverse the board's decision is "ultra vires and unlawful".

November 28:- Mr Gormley's lawyer writes to Mr Matheson saying there was "no lawful basis for Scottish Government's intervention or interference".

November 30: Mr Gormley met Paul Johnson - the Scottish Government’s director-general of education, communities and justice - with the chief constable seeking return to work.

December 4: Mr Flanagan leaves his post and is replaced by Professor Susan Deacon.

December 21: Holyrood's public audit committee hears from Mr Johnson that Mr Flanagan had wanted Mr Gormley reinstated.

January 10, 2018: Mr Matheson briefs MSPs about the meeting with Mr Flanagan in November, insisting he had raised questions about decision-making processes not operations.

January 18: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defends Mr Matheson amid claims he may have exceeded his powers when he intervened in Gormley decision.

January 20: Mr Gormley's wife Claire claims he was being targeted as an "outsider" with an English accent.

January 23: A sixth complaint is made, and Ms Deacon backs Mr Matheson's intervention.

January 24: A seventh complaint is lodged, this time by the Scottish Police Federation.

January 25 Mr Flanagan tells MSPs that Mr Matheson told him the move to reinstate Mr Gormley was a bad decision but that he did not attempt to direct him.

February 7: Mr Gormley resigns from the post of chief constable with immediate effect, denying any wrongdoing and adding: "I now need to prioritise the health and wellbeing of my family on whom these events have taken a significant toll."