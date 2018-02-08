THE frontrunner for the role of Scotland's top police officer is respected inside and outside of the force.

But new current acting commander officer at the top of Police Scotland, who has been standing in for Phil Gormley, surprised supporters when he announced he was quitting in the summer.

Iain Livingstone, the deputy chief constable, pictured below, had been widely seen as the chief constable's natural successor, before he said last year he planned to retire earlier than expected, a change of heart now expected.

The 50-year-old said then that it was the "right time" to leave the force.

He has been in the job since 2012 and has served in the police for 25 years.

At one stage he was courted for two senior positions in London, including one with the National Crime Agency.

He had been tipped to take over from former chief constable, Sir Stephen House, when he quit in 2015 but was passed over in favour of former Met commander Mr Gormley.

Then in 2016 he was appointed a deputy chief constable Iain Livingstone as Mr Gormley's second in command.

DCC Livingstone, who is popular with rank and file cops, last month admitted th move to the single force from eight forces in 2013 had not been "a smooth journey".

He said the "process of change is significant and complex" adding: "We need to approach the coming months and years with a level of humility."

Mr Livingstone served in Edinburgh and West Lothian as a patrol officer and detective before becoming head of CID and assistant chief constable with Lothian and Borders police.

A former New York Fulbright scholar and a law graduate, he has become a mainstay of Scottish justice beyond policing in recent years, serving as a member of Lord Bonomy's review group on corroboration.

He is described from within the force as "one of the most talented and highly respected police officers of his generation".