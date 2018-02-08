TODAY The Herald and GenAnalytics team up with title partner Standard Life Aberdeen and sponsors to invite businesses to attend the Diversity Conference Scotland 2018.

Having greater diversity in your workforce is not just the right thing to do, it also drives improved business performance, supports economic growth and helps retain and attract talent and build successful teams.

Companies and organisations that embrace diversity perform better than those who do not. They are more profitable, they can attract and retain top talent and they better understand and reflect their customer base and the people they serve. Diversity also drives innovation.

Achieving greater diversity in Scotland’s businesses, academia, third sector and public services and within our communities makes economic and business sense. Inclusive growth delivers for everyone.

To support Scotland’s ambition to create fairer and more inclusive workplaces, The Herald and GenAnalytics are hosting Scotland’s National Diversity Conference for the second year.

The conference will take place on Tuesday, May 22, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow from 8am to 4pm.

The event will engage, inspire and showcase organisations, companies, workplaces and individuals who are leading the way in promoting and supporting greater diversity and equality.

This year we have added to the conference programme – giving you the opportunity to contribute and network directly with experts and experienced professionals in the field of Diversity, Inclusion and Equalities who will share their know-how and expertise in a series of specialist workshops.

Diversity has never been more important to our businesses, our economy and our society. This is an event you do not want to miss. Book early and add your skills and expertise to our growing Diversity, Inclusion and Equalities knowledge network.

Kerry Christie, Chief People Officer for Standard Life Aberdeen said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Scottish Diversity Conference again this year.

"Since last year’s Conference, we’ve continued to focus on our diversity and inclusion commitments, growing our diverse pipeline of talent and making sure all our people are able to reach their potential in a workplace which values everything they bring.

"As a global organisation with clients and customers spanning a multitude of countries, cultures and professions it’s never been more important to provide them with the diversity of thought and creativity necessary to build long term value.

"I look forward, at this year’s conference, to the opportunity to share insights and learn from organisations across Scotland - and to make progress together. That’s what makes events like this so important."

Catriona Mackie, HR Director, Diageo, Global Supply said the firm was delighted to be a supporter of the conference.

She said: “At Diageo we know that greater diversity drives better performance and decision making and as a business we are truly committed to creating an inclusive environment where diversity thrives. Diversity has never been more important to our businesses, our economy and our society and the Diversity Conference is a platform for organisations in Scotland to learn more about how to embrace diversity within their workplaces.”

Equality for all is also a prime concern for Glasgow Life. Councillor David McDonald, Chair of Glasgow Life and Deputy Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We are absolutely committed to ensuring access and opportunity for all. We’re delighted to be continuing our support for The Herald’s Diversity Awards, which shine a light on the work being done by organisations across the country to break down barriers and champion everything that makes each of us different.”

Katy Wedderburn, Head of Employment at MacRoberts LLP said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor the Diversity Conference as it launches for its second year. As a firm we are fully committed to the promotion of diversity and inclusion so partnering with the conference is a natural fit for us. Last year’s conference was such an inspiring and educational day and I am sure it will be even better this year.”

Scottish Power's Human Resources Operations Director, Sarah McNulty, said: "We are delighted to be part of the Diversity Conference for Scotland. The Conference will be a great opportunity to learn from other organisations and individuals about their own experiences of overcoming challenges to create an inclusive environment in the workplace."

Audrey Ross, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, said: “Continuing our sponsorship of The Diversity Conference helps us to play our role in developing the conversation around how we embrace diversity and inclusion within businesses in Scotland. We are also delighted to be part of the third year of the Diversity Awards later this year where successful diversity and inclusion projects will be showcased to inspire other businesses.”

Ed Cochrane, Director, YSC Scotland said: “YSC partners with organisations to build diversity and inclusion as fundamental elements of their leadership strategies and we are excited to be a sponsor once again at the Diversity Conference and Awards. Last year’s successful events demonstrated the positive impact being felt by individuals, businesses and communities and showcased the work being done across a wide range.”

Lee Ann Panglea, Head of CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland for CIPD, the professional body of HR and People Development said: "Promoting and supporting diversity and inclusion in the workplace is pivotal to good people management and to a prosperous economy and society.

"To compete in a diverse world economy, we need a diverse workforce that taps into talent across society. Everyone can contribute and all of us can reap the benefits of a diverse workforce.

"Employers need to promote an inclusive workplace where everyone feels able to participate and contribute their skills. For CIPD that means challenging our progress on enabling initiatives such as flexible working, talent attraction and better learning and development which allow everyone to fulfil their potential.”

To book a place, please visit: http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/ or call Kerry Medford, Events Manager on 0141 302 7319.