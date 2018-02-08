1. SPECTRA

Various venues, Aberdeen, today until Sunday

Aberdeen’s award-winning and stunning “Festival of Light” is back to brighten up the winter evenings in the city centre. Bringing together leading international artists with established Scottish collaborators, the festival will deliver a light spectacular to, once again, animate key locations including Union Terrace Gardens, the atmospheric Kirk of St Nicholas as well as iconic Marischal College - and there will also be two new locations adde. Acts include cornerstone of Warp Records Plaid, electronic music supergroup Wrangler, and the incredible Hidden Orchestra along with Stavanger’s world-famous producer Lindstrøm.

Entry prices are a mix of free and paid. Visit spectraaberdeen.com for more information.

2. Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show

SEC, Glasgow, today until Sunday

Get your next adventure on the road at this event where you’ll find the latest models and widest selection of caravans and motorhomes, from the country’s leading manufacturers and dealers, in one destination. On-site, there will be a selection of holiday homes from luxury lodges to eco pods where you’re invited in to view layouts and finishes, right next to the Holiday Park Village where staff are on hand to provide advice on your next escape.

Tickets are £10, plus booking fee. Book at caravanshowscotland.com. Under-16s go free.

3. The Johnny Cash Roadshow

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Friday

In the only show to be endorsed by the Cash family, see in the weekend with a bang with this biggest production to date. The UK’s number one celebration of Johnny Cash, fronted by award winning singer-songwriter Clive John, is recreated with astounding accuracy the essence of what it was like to be at a real Cash show. The show whisks audiences from the 1950s up to 2002 - with all the stops in between. All the greatest hits are included, along with songs from every one of the five decades the Man in Black’s career spanned.

Tickets are £25, plus booking fee. For the full list of Scottish dates and to buy tickets, head to johnnycashroadshow.com.

4. Craft Beer Discovery

Bonar Hall, Dundee, Saturday

With craft beer, cider, live music, street f, and a gin bar, this mini festival comes to the city of discovery for an unmissable event. The food and music will compliment some of the best artisan brewers from around the country and beyond.

Tickets cost £12 and will included entry for one to the event, a branded pint glass to use and take home, festival guide and a £2 drink token. Search the event on Facebook for more information.

5. Seal

Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Saturday

British soul legend Seal hits Scotland as part of a UK-wide tour. The “Kiss From a Rose” hitmaker is taking his tenth studio album “Standards” around the country having been released last autumn. The album may be made up of a collection of covers of jazz and swing classics, but audiences should also expect others favourites, including “Killer.”

Tickets cost between £35.75 and £60.50, plus booking fee. Buy at usherhall.co.uk. Seal then moves onto Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Sunday.

6. Paul Towndrow plays Charlie Parker With Strings

Merchants House, Glasgow, Sunday

Saxophonist Paul Towndrow leads a 16-piece string orchestra and jazz rhythm section in paying homage to some of the most iconic music in recorded jazz history. It’s the first in a new series of monthly jazz concerts at the venue. As well as reproduction and re-interpretation of the original classic arrangements, expect never-before-heard string arrangements of Charlie Parker compositions, penned by Towndrow himself.

Tickets are £16.33, with booking fee. Visit paultowndrow.co.uk to buy.

7. The Gin Fayre

Victoria Hall, Dunblane, Saturday

Bringing a wide variety of gins from across Scotland and the world under one roof, this event is jam-packed with different distilleries with samples for you to enjoy, masterclasses, a cocktail bar and mouth-watering treats. A perfect gin-inspired day out for fans of the popular tipple, guests are given a goody bag on arrival, complete with gin handbook detailing all the day’s offerings, as well as a few other treats.

Ticket prices start from £15 and include a welcome drink, plus samples from the distilleries. Visit ginfayre.co.uk/buy-tickets to purchase.

8. A Festival of Specialist Snowdrops

Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, until March 11

If you think snowdrops are all the same, thing again - there are endless varieties to uncover. Visit the Edinburgh venue to discover a splendid collection of specialist snowdrops or join a guided walk and celebrate these wonderful little gems in the clarity of light that winter brings to Scotland. Walks take place each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from February 16 to 11 March at 11am.

Tickets cost £6. Suitable for ages 14 and over. Visit rbge.org.uk for more information.

9. Beneath and Beyond

Paisley Museum & Art Gallery, ongoing

Taking real-time data from 100 earthquake monitoring stations around the world, this unique installation from artist Stephen Hurrel combines art, technology and nature, creating an immersive audio-visual experience, allowing the viewer to see and hear the movements deep within the Earth as they are captured live by the seismic stations.

Free to attend.

10. Fame: The Musical

Church Hill Theatre, Edinburgh, until Saturday

Following last year’s successful production of “Urinetown” and a sellout show at their return to the Edinburgh Fringe, student-run musical theatre group Footlights returns with “Fame” which follows a group of ambitious students as they attempt to navigate life at the illustrious High School of Performing Arts in 1980s New York.

Tickets cost £14.10 with booking fee. Buy at edfootlights.com.

DON’T MISS...

February Fun

St Enoch Centre, Glasgow, from Sunday

With a dreich January finally over, look ahead into spring with the city shopping mall as it hosts a series of in-centre activities, including craft workshops, balloon modelling and face-painting. All events are free to attend. Creative workshops in the Atrium food court will run from 12pm to 4pm between Sunday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 14. Disney Store activity will run between February 10 and 25. A “Cupids Bow and Arrow” event will run on February 10 from noon to 4pm.

Visit st-enoch.com or call 0141 204 3900 to know more.