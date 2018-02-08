North Korea has held a military parade and rally in Kim Il Sung Square, just one day before South Korea hosts the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Kim Jong-un, dressed in a long black winter coat, was shown walking on a red carpet with his wife at the beginning of the event, which North Korea's state-run television broadcast hours after it was over.

It began with thousands of goose-stepping troops lined up in Kim Il Sung Square to form words and slogans. Virtually all foreign media were excluded from the event.

In a televised speech, Kim said that the parade marks North Korea's emergence as a "global military power" despite facing the "worst sanctions".

He called for his military to maintain a high level of combat readiness against the United States and its "followers" so that the "invasive forces cannot infringe upon or harass the republic's sacred dignity and autonomy even by 0.001 millimetres".

Kim did not make any comments about the Olympics in the parts of his speech that were broadcast.

It was unclear whether the North showed the entirety of his speech during the recorded coverage of the parade that seemed heavily edited.

North Korea had said it would hold a big event to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of its military.

February 8 has been seen as a less important founding anniversary but made something of a comeback in 2015 and was elevated further this year in part because it is the 70th - a nice round number.

The Olympics were probably also a big factor.

Kim has gone out of his way to make sure the North will hold attention throughout the Games.

Following a last-minute proposal during Kim's annual new year's address, North Korea is sending 22 athletes to compete and a delegation of more than 400 musicians, singers, martial artists and members of a cheering group to the Games.

Kim is also dispatching his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, to attend the opening ceremony.

That in itself is a major development - she is one of his closest confidants, holds a senior party position and her trip would mark the first time any member of the ruling Kim family has visited the South since the Korean War.

She will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a luncheon, Mr Moon's spokesman said.

The North's conciliatory moves related to the Olympics have generally been welcomed in the South.

The parade, however, was seen as more sensitive.

Though possibly best known for their legions of goose-stepping troops, North Korean military parades are the country's primary means of showing off its most recent advances in military technology - sometimes with aspirational mock-ups.

The North unveiled five new kinds of missiles at its most recent major military parade last April.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to meet Kim's sister and other senior North Korean officials who are heading to the South today for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Mr Moon's spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, said the North Korean delegates will attend the opening ceremony of the Games on Friday evening.

He added that Mr Moon will hold a luncheon with the North Korean delegates on Saturday.

Kim Yo Jong would be the first member of North Korea's ruling family to visit the South since the 1950-53 Korean War.

The North Korean delegation will also include the country's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam.

Analysts say Kim Yo Jong inclusion in the Olympic delegation shows North Korea's ambition to use the Olympics to break out from diplomatic isolation by improving relations with the South, which it could use as a bridge for approaching the US.

South Korean media have been speculating on whether Kim Jong Un will send a personal message to Mr Moon through his sister and, if so, whether it would include a proposal for a summit between the Koreas.

US vice president Mike Pence, who arrived in South Korea on Thursday ahead of the Olympics, will meet Mr Moon separately.

Mr Pence is pushing South Korea to adopt a more hawkish stance towards Pyongyang and warning against North Korean "propaganda" efforts at the games.

Mr Moon has looked to the Olympics as an opportunity to pursue a diplomatic opening with the North after a year of heightened tensions over its nuclear and missile programmes.

Kim Yo Jong has been an increasingly prominent figure in North Korea's leadership and is considered one of the few people who has earned Kim Jong Un's absolute trust.

She was promoted by her brother last year to be a member of the decision-making political bureau of the ruling party's central committee, which analysts said showed that her activities are more substantive than previously thought.

The North Korean delegation will also include Choe Hwi, chairman of the country's National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

Neither Kim Yo Jong nor Kim Yong Nam are among the North Korean officials blacklisted under UN sanctions over the North's weapons programmes, but the US Treasury Department last year included Kim Yo Jong on its list of blacklisted officials over her position as vice director of the ruling Workers' Party's Propaganda and Agitation Department.