A SCOT who became the first Red Cross worker to be killed in active service has been honoured with a statue in his home town.

John McIntosh of Hamilton was just 19 years old when he died from diptheria during the founding year of the British Red Cross, 1870.

He had been sent to Germany during the Franco-Prussian war to dress wounds after volunteering with the Red Cross. In just six weeks, on November 23, 1870 he died in the German town of Saarbrücken on the northern border of France.

