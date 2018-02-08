A SCOT who became the first Red Cross worker to be killed in active service has been honoured with a statue in his home town.
John McIntosh of Hamilton was just 19 years old when he died from diptheria during the founding year of the British Red Cross, 1870.
He had been sent to Germany during the Franco-Prussian war to dress wounds after volunteering with the Red Cross. In just six weeks, on November 23, 1870 he died in the German town of Saarbrücken on the northern border of France.
Now a new bust has been unveiled in his honour at the Hamilton Town House Library, gifted by sculptor Frank Casey, who is originally from Hamilton but now lives in St Albans.
Mr Casey said: “I had actually been researching the story of another Red Cross volunteer in another war when I came across a mention of John McIntosh, there was very little information but it did say that like me he was from Hamilton so I was intrigued.
“I contacted Low Parks Museum and Hamilton Town House Library and the staff there helped uncover a wealth of information and a quite tragic family story that ends with John’s widowed mother outliving all her children and the McIntosh line ending with her.
“With nobody left to tell John’s story I felt his selfless idealism needed to be recognised. I hope I have done him justice.”
David Watson, chairman of South Lanarkshire leisure and culture said: “We are very grateful to Frank for creating this tribute to John McIntosh and for generously gifting it to be displayed in Hamilton Town House Library.
“John McIntosh showed remarkable heroism to voluntarily travel from Hamilton to a European war, not to fight but to deliver vital medical aid to the wounded. His story is all too tragically short but the message it carries about human spirit resonates down through the years.”
