A SCOTS rock band has received a venue ban following vandalism at one of their gigs.

Bannermans Bar in Edinburgh told of the ban on Glasgow punk band Magik Carpet after discovering graffiti over walls of the venue on Wednesday night.

The band have been pulled from a scheduled show at Stereo in Glasgow tonight after pictures of the vandalism were revealed.

Bannermans Bar said: "Action is being taken & they are blacklisted to say the least."

The band during a show at the Green Room in Perth last year

Christian Kimmett who works at the bar said: "So, the band Majik Carpet hired Bannermans last night. This is the scene we have got up to this morning.

"We are blacklisting them and looking into further action."

Majik Carpet have issued an apology for their "childish mistakes" and claim they have received many threats of not only damage to their musical careers and reputations but personal threats of violence and "most worryingly, even death threats via social media".

It is understood they initially deleted their Facebook page and have removed a YouTube performance video which had attracted fiercely critical comments.

They say they have "apologised profusely" to Bannerman's and promised that any costs for damages would be met by the band and were said they would carry the work out themselves if necessary.

The band said: "We are desperate for this opportunity to apologise publically for the damage that was caused to the premises under our watch.

"We had a brilliant gig, in a brilliant venue and as such things tend to transpire, the ensuing evening’s events went forth in high spirits and with (what we thought was) good company in the band accommodation after the show.

"We would like to make clear that although we were responsible for the accommodation – having gone out to sample Edinburgh’s delights - we were not present as a full band at the time of the vandalism.

"When confronted with this we reacted immaturely and in disbelief! We tried to clean up the mess and panicked about the situation at the time.

"This is in no way an excuse for our neglect of the accommodation that was given to us – but seriously… we have never woken up to a spray-painted bathroom before – and we had no idea what on earth we should do.

"This however, in no way excuses the way in which we dealt with the ensuing situation and for the damage caused to the premises under our care and our childish response to the situation, and moreover the distress caused to Christian and his team who showed us such hospitality – we honestly cannot apologise wholeheartedly enough."

The band said it had decided to cancel further gigs and forthcoming plans - understood to include a debut album - but were aware they had already had a "social media black-listing".

The band added: "We stand together as a band, we take responsibility as a band and we would like to thank the venues, promoters and fellow musicians that have supported us through this regretful time.

"But mostly we sincerely wish to apologise to Bannermans for the upheaval and distress we have caused you. We are very apologetic for our actions. Please let us put it right and we hope you can one day forgive us as we learn from our childish mistakes."