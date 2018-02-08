A SCOTS rock band has received a venue ban following vandalism at one of their gigs.

Bannermans Bar in Edinburgh told of the ban on Glasgow punk band Magik Carpet after discovering graffiti over walls of the venue on Wednesday night.

The band have been pulled from a scheduled show at Stereo in Glasgow tonight after pictures of the vandalism were revealed.

Bannermans Bar said: "Action is being taken & they are blacklisted to say the least."

The band during a show at the Green Room in Perth last year

Christian Kimmett who works at the bar said: "So, the band Majik Carpet hired Bannermans last night. This is the scene we have got up to this morning.

"We are blacklisting them and looking into further action."

Majik Carpet are understood to have deleted their Facebook profile.