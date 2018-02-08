Scots singer Emeli Sande has collected an MBE in recognition of her service to music.

Sande, who is from Alford in Aberdeenshire, was born in Sunderland to Zambian father Joel Sande and English mother Diane Sande.

She studied medicine at Glasgow University before making it big as a singer, with her debut album Our Version of Events becoming a worldwide smash.

Since then she has had a string of hits, including Next to Me, and two UK number one singles with the artists Professor Green and Labrinth.

She was named Brit Awards Critics' Choice winner for 2012 and in the same year performed at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in London.

Speaking after the ceremony at the Palace, the 30-year-old: "It feels very exciting, a big honour. And especially because I get to experience the whole day with my family.

"So we've all been on such a big journey together. Being here is so much to do with their sacrifices as well as mine so it was a great treat for all of us."

Singer Sandie Shaw was also honoured with an MBE alongside the singer.

The Swinging Sixties star said the Prince of Wales seemed "stunned" that the 70-year-old was only now being given an award.

Shaw, who scored Britain's first Eurovision Song Contest win in 1967 with her hit Puppet On A String, said the Prince of Wales seemed "stunned" that the 70-year-old was only now being given an award.

Following her conversation with Charles, she said: "He was a bit stunned it had taken so long.

"He said 'Why? Why has it taken so long for you to get here?'

"I told him the truth - the truth is that women in music haven't tended to be honoured in the past, certainly not in the '60s."

Asked if Charles had agreed with her, she replied: "I wouldn't like to say."

She added: "He said he was glad I was here now."

Shaw, who said she felt "quite thrilled" about her honour, achieved three UK number one singles in her career and was known for performing barefoot.