FREEMASONS in Scotland have dismissed claims that the organisation is able to influence politicians and the police as "conspiracy theories".

Robert Cooper, Curator of the Scottish Masonic Museum and Library at the Grand Lodge of Scotland, said that Freemasons hold no sway in the corridors of power, and branded claims to the contrary as "falsehoods".

The historian spoke out in defence of the organisation after the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) placed full-page advertisements in several national newspapers calling for an end to the "discrimination" against their members.

This was in response to claims that members of the Freemasons were blocking reform in policing in England and Wales. The outgoing chairman of the Police Federation, Steve White, told the Guardian the society was thwarting progress of women and those from black and ethnic backgrounds.

However, Mr Cooper said: "We do agree with the allegation that we are being discriminated against. There have been long an repetitious claims made against Freemasons going back for many years and we find them very difficult to counter.

"There have been conspiracy theories about Freemasons going back many years and rather than being seen as an organisations which helps people, we're seen as one that takes advantage of people.

"But we are just an ordinary organisation that does ordinary things, and we have really no other function that".

Mr Cooper has written a number of books debunking stories which have grown up around the Freemasons, suck as their connection to the Knights Templar or other ancient secret societies.

He challenged Freemasonry's detractors to find a single court case or example where an accused benefitted from being a member, or where a Freemason was prosecuted for wielding undue influence.

He blamed "lazy journalism" for perpetrating myths about the organisation, saying: "People are aware of a prejudice against this minority group [Freemasons] and reporters drill down into this and fuel it further.

"I would hope that now people will realise and say 'wait a minute, this has gone on far enough'. We are just like a political party or any other society, and have a right to free association without discrimination."

There are around 600 Scottish lodges, and the Grand Lodge of Scotland's constitution dates back to 1736. However, its own records show that the lodge itself was around in 1599.

The author admitted that Freemasons do have "rituals and secrets", but said that any society with a comparable history would have developed its own quirks over time, and argued that even democratic institutions such as local councils sometimes hold meetings in private.

He insisted that Freemasonry is open to all races and religions, saying: "We have Catholic Freemasons, Sikh Freemasons, Muslim Freemasons. There is no barrier to entry and to be honest I don't even think about that when I meet new members.

"We have a Scottish lodges around the world, including one in Rome, and I don't think there's going to be too many Protestants in that one.

"If anyone honestly believes that Freemasons are involved in anything shady or underhand then please - Go to the police or the authorities and report it because we have absolutely nothing to hide."

In an advert in the Times, the Daily Telegraph and the Guardian, the governing body of Freemasonry complained of the "gross misrepresentation" of its members.

The (UGLE) said it welcomes individuals from all walks of life but that members are "undeservedly stigmatised". It said it had written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

