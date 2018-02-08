THERESA May’s Tories have enjoyed a mid-Brexit poll bounce, leading Labour by four points, according to the latest snapshot.
The YouGov poll of 2,000 adults placed the Conservatives on 43 per cent, up 1 point compared with last week, while Labour was on 39 per cent, down 3 points. The Liberal Democrats rose two points to eight per cent.
The uplift for the Tories in the midst of their party’s turmoil on Brexit will give the Prime Minister a personal boost and could give party rebels pause for thought; that despite the bitter infighting over EU withdrawal, the party is pulling ahead of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.
Mrs May also saw an increase in her popularity rating, rising two points to 37 per cent compared to the Labour leader on 29 points.
One Labour MP despaired at the latest snapshot, noting: “We should be over 50 points given the Tory troubles and heading towards Downing Street; yet we are heading in the other direction.”
However, Conservative HQ is bracing itself for a setback at the local elections south of the border in May when the party faces a potential wipe-out in London.
On Brexit, the poll for The Times found that the nation was split down the middle with 43 per cent saying it was right to leave the EU and 44 per cent saying it was wrong.
The poll uplift for the Tories came after Mrs May told the annual Conservative Black and White Ball fund-raiser that she had a "renewed mission" to see off the socialist threat from Mr Corbyn.
The PM said: “What do they offer? Massive renationalisation, capital flight, a run on the pound; that all leads to a bankrupt Britain. That's why, as Conservatives, we are on a renewed mission to fight and win the battle of ideas and to defeat socialism today as we have defeated it before.”
