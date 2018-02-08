THERESA May’s Tories have enjoyed a mid-Brexit poll bounce, leading Labour by four points, according to the latest snapshot.

The YouGov poll of 2,000 adults placed the Conservatives on 43 per cent, up 1 point compared with last week, while Labour was on 39 per cent, down 3 points. The Liberal Democrats rose two points to eight per cent.

The uplift for the Tories in the midst of their party’s turmoil on Brexit will give the Prime Minister a personal boost and could give party rebels pause for thought; that despite the bitter infighting over EU withdrawal, the party is pulling ahead of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

