HUNDREDS of jobs at a chicken production plant have been put “at risk” after it was announced the site may be closed.
Unite the Union last night announced that the Cambuslang plant, owned by 2 Sisters Food Group, was under threat of closure.
The company confirmed that it was consulting about a proposal to close the “loss-making” poultry processing site with 450 jobs at stake. It also said two sites in England were at risk, bringing the total job loss risk to 900.
But the company said that it will be creating up to 1,000 new jobs within the poultry supply chain including 250 new roles in Coupar Angus.
The Cambuslang plant, which has been in operation for 35 years, handles “added value” poultry lines for 2 Sisters, namely roasted and coated chicken products such as breaded and seasoned chicken.
Scot Walker, trade union convenor at the plant, said that workers were “dismayed” at the news, but it was “too early to accept that this is the final word”.
Mr Walker, who has worked there for nearly 30 years, said: “Unite will do everything in negotiation with the company to find a way to safeguard the future of the site and protect the jobs. What’s at stake are more than 450 jobs and the future of the local community.”
A spokesman for 2 Sisters Food Group said the 55-year-old site “ has significant challenges to meet the latest standards we require”.
He added: “We are consulting with colleagues about a proposal to close our poultry processing site at Cambuslang.“We do not take this decision lightly and fully understand the impact if this proposal goes ahead. We will offer affected colleagues the opportunity to take up roles at our other sites in Scotland, which we will convert from agency to permanent roles.”
