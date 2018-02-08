HUNDREDS of jobs at a chicken production plant have been put “at risk” after it was announced the site may be closed.

Unite the Union last night announced that the Cambuslang plant, owned by 2 Sisters Food Group, was under threat of closure.

The company confirmed that it was consulting about a proposal to close the “loss-making” poultry processing site with 450 jobs at stake. It also said two sites in England were at risk, bringing the total job loss risk to 900.

