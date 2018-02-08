A young family, whose new-born son survived life-threatening illness against the odds, have been left devastated after their beloved family dog has gone missing.

Nero, a one-year-old miniature dachshund, ran off from a meeting of a local Facebook group, Dachshunds Around Glasgow, at Strathclyde Country Park in Motherwell on Sunday afternoon.

The distinctive silver-dapple sausage dog was last spotted leaving Car Park 4 at around 1.30pm and and hasn’t been seen since.

Nero’s owners, Colette Morrin and Christina Barbi, attended the walk with their three other dachshunds – Astro, Millie, and Alba.

The had recently returned home from hospital with their newborn baby boy Arlo, after battling serious illness in hospital.

Colette said: “Nero is never on a lead as he doesn’t really ever wander far away from me. I’m his comfort blanket, he always comes to me if he gets a fright,”

“At the dachshund walks he just follows the pack.”

it is fearer Nero ran off after taking fright at something.

Colette and Christina, from Paisley, have been spending all their available time at the park in Motherwell looking for Nero, including overnight watches, and are having to balance this with the demands of looking after their young children, 12-week-old Arlo and 11-year-old Latisha.

“We are worried sick,” Colette said, “and with an 11-year-old and a 12-week-old it’s not easy trying to be at the park all day until the gates close plus find time to eat and sleep with a baby. We are knackered, but he is family and we will not give up on him.”

Nero’s disappearance is the second tragedy to befall the couple recently after baby Arlo was born in November by emergency caesarean section two weeks early.

He had to be immediately whisked away from his mother to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow where he underwent two operations and had 75 per cent of his large intestine removed.

“We were told he might not survive the operation,” Colette said.

Arlo spent the first five weeks of his life in hospital and is now recovering.

He has been accompanying his mothers to search for their family pet, with nearby theme park M&D’s providing a place to feed and change him.

Their daughter Latisha has also joined them on searches.

Colette said: “Nero is her dog, really."

“When we first got him he was shy. He wouldn’t come near me but took to Latisha straight away. She came to look on Wednesday to see if her scent would help. It’s heart-breaking not knowing where he is.”

Colette and Christina have been receiving support from local Facebook groups Dachshunds in Scotland and Dachshunds Around Glasgow, with many people taking turns to help search.

A crowdfund is being set up to raise a £1250 reward for finding Nero, among other ideas fielded by the groups, which include using drones, night vision cameras, and thermal imaging.

The dog’s favourite snack, barbecued sausage, has been left out in Car Park 4 to tempt him back, along with clothes and blankets belonging to his family.

Animal charity Harvey’s Army has given this advice for any members of the public wishing to join the search for Nero:

“Don’t go out in groups – just one or two people for a quiet walk. Have the owner’s number with you at all times. Searching should be silent and during daylight. No dogs, torches, head lights or car lights.

“If you see Nero, call his owner. If he doesn’t run, stay calm, don’t approach or shout, whistle, clap, or make loud noises. Do not chase him. Stay still, drop slowly to the ground and turn your body to the side. If you have food, drop some nearby but do not throw it.

“Thank you all for what you’re doing but please listen to this advice – it’s crucial or Nero could run further.”

Nero is a silver-dapple miniature dachshund with a white patch on his chest.

When he disappeared he was wearing a harness with his name on the side. He was also wearing a collar with the owner’s information on the tag.

“We just want him home. He’s a pest but a such loving, loyal dog. He’s such a happy wee dog – he doesn’t bark, he meows like a cat – but when he gets scared he’s very scared. We just want him home to give him huge cuddles and never let him go,” Colette said.

If you spot Nero you can contact Colette on 07342912124 or email the Herald.