A WEALTHY Tory donor has splashed out more than £15,000 to have dinner with Ruth Davidson.
The bid was made at a gala fundraising ball for the Conservatives at London’s Natural History Museum, attended by figures such as Prime Minister Theresa May, her deputy David Lidington and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
It is understood dinner with Ms Davidson raised substantially more than a similar offer to dine with International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, a key member of Mrs May’s cabinet, which went for just £2,000.
The Tories’ annual Black and White fundraising ball allows donors to rub shoulders with some of the party’s top brass, with tables going for around £10,000.
One donor paid £55,000 to spend a day with Theresa May, while another secured dinner with Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson in the Churchill War Rooms for £30,000.
A home-cooked meal with Environment Secretary Michael Gove and his wife Sarah Vine at their west London house went for £12,000.
Meanwhile, dinner with Stanley Johnson and Georgia Toffolo – who both appeared in hit TV show I’m A Celebrity – at the Boisdale restaurant in Mayfair fetched £15,000.
Guests tucked into cured sea trout followed by slow-cooked blade of beef with kale and mushrooms.
