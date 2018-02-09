More Scots are job hunting online at the leading careers platform despite a fall in unemployment in Scotland,

While quarterly figures released by the Office for National Statistics last week showed that unemployment in Scotland fell by 1,000 to 112,000, recruitment platform s1jobs.com reported one million visitors in January, the highest number recorded for the Scottish job site, on the lookout for a new role.

Over 63,000 visited the site in one day alone as they looked to further their career.

Also, s1jobs.com advertised over 20,000 Scottish vacancies in January across 36 different sectors, reporting a growth in vacancies in Accountancy, Financial Services, Marketing, Production and Retail.

s1jobs carries many quality mid-levels roles with an array of opportunities across all sectors and regions for those looking to move up the career ladder.

Entry level jobs are also well catered for with many large national employers such as Aldi and O2 advertising on their site.

A reach of of 1 in 5 of the Scottish working population makes s1jobs.com - which also celebrated 17 years in business in January - the country's most popular recruitment platform.

s1jobs.com attribute their strong growth to the continuing success of the "s1jobs gives you the horn" campaign which grabs the attention of jobseekers within what is a crowded digital space, as well as their unique ability to attract both active and passive jobseekers through their Newsquest network.

Wendy Pauley, s1 Marketing Director, said: “We work hard to make sure that s1jobs remains the first port of call for Scotland’s recruiters and jobseekers alike.

"In times of low unemployment, recruiters need to promote their employer brand and s1jobs.com provides the best opportunities to reach active and passive candidates across Scotland.

“We took a risk with our advertising campaign.

"Although not appealing to all, we set to stir enthusiasm in a light hearted and humorous way amongst people who were unhappy in their job and to encourage them to be bold and brave and to find a new one they were passionate about.

"Thankfully most Scots have an affinity with our humour.”