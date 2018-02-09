THE Government spent almost £1,000 hand-delivering the Article 50 letter declaring the UK's intention to leave the EU to Brussels, it has been revealed.

Two civil servants travelled to the Belgian capital with the letter by Channel Tunnel train on return business-class tickets costing £491.50 each, said the Foreign Office.

The terms of Article 50 of the EU treaties state only that a country wishing to leave the EU is required to "notify the European Council of its intention", and it is understood that this could have been done by email.

