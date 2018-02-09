UNION leaders are to hold crunch meetings with one of the UK's largest chicken suppliers to try and halt plans to axe 900 jobs including 500 with the closure of a plant near Glasgow.

Jobs are under threat at three poultry plants belonging to 2 Sisters Food Group, the UK’s largest supplier of supermarket chicken, which has been dogged by a controversy over food standards.

They are set to shut their plant in Cambuslang, near Glasgow, four years after a multi-million-pound expansion, plus two of the firm’s West Midlands factories in Smethwick and Wolverhampton.

It follows a difficult 12 months for the firm which is at the centre of a month-long inquiry by Parliament's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee into the food group's actions after an undercover report from the Guardian and ITV News claimed workers at its West Bromwich site were changing the slaughter dates to extend the shelf life of meat.

In September, the Food Standards Agency and supermarkets Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer also announced they would investigate the allegations.

Now union leaders say they are to hold at least two meetings with executives of 2 Sisters next week to try and save jobs.

A Unite source said that there would be a series of meeting next week to discuss the rationale they are using for the closures at 2 Sisters, the poultry firm that also provides biscuits, ready meals and frozen pizzas.

"These are meetings where the company will put forward the basis and rationale they are using and we will get a better idea of where the company is heading," said a union source. "We'll look at it and say I don't think so.

"We would argue that you can do more with the plants that are earmarked for closure through investment."

The company said it will begin consulting on the latest job losses, and also plans to create up to 1,000 jobs at other plants around the UK.

The poultry group said it plans to create 300 jobs at its site in Willand, Devon, 250 at its factory in Coupar Angus, Perth and Kinross, 35 at Llangefni in Anglesey, and 30 in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire – with up to 400 more at its Site D site in West Bromwich.

Unite national officer for food Joe Clarke said: “These plans have caused a lot of uncertainty and dismay for the workers involved. Unite will be doing everything it can to support our members and secure their futures following this announcement.

“These plans will impact on communities and employment opportunities in Scotland and the West Midlands. Over the coming days and weeks, Unite will be pressing the case for jobs and investment to save the three sites from closure.

“It may not be a viable option for workers at the Cambuslang site to be redeployed because of the distances involved to the other sites run by the company in Scotland, while workers in the West Midlands who keep their job face disruption and uncertainty.

Chicken factory set for closure leading to the loss of 450 jobs

"Workers who have stuck with the company through thick and thin and worked hard to make it a success will inevitably feel a sense of betrayal. The 2 Sisters Food Group needs to engage in the consultation constructively and be willing to listen to alternatives to site closures."