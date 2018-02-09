THE ROYAL Voluntary Service has denied that any final decision has been taken to end 75 years of serving up the "lifeline" Meals on Wheels service to thousands of elderly and disabled people across Scotland the the UK.

It comes after Moray Council became the third Scottish local authority to confirm they had been served notice that the RVS would be withdrawing their services from March.

RVS is reviewing its continued association with Meals on Wheels after ten years of local councils withdrawing funding for the services due to budget constraints. The group said that meant it has become harder for them to sustain services as much of their "support infrastructure" including specialist training, kitchens and volunteer support, has been depleted.

The review affects the services RVS provides in partnership with seven local authorities in Scotland covering Moray, Inverclyde, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, Argyll and Bute, South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

Argyll and Bute and East Dunbartonshire officials also say RVS informed them a decision to withdraw had already been taken in their areas.

The RVS, says the review which covers services across Scotland, England and Wales as some annual contracts with local authority partnerships are due to finish over the next few months.

A Moray Council source said it was wrong for the charity to suggest that council spending cuts had any part in their decision making.

"They informed us that they wish to withdraw from the contract at the end of March 2018, and I suspect they said the same to the other councils in Scotland," said the source.

"There was no indication in their notice that they were seeking more money to provide it. Certainly in our case we had no plans to reduce the funding for the service. In fact, it will probably cost us more to maintain something similar, and we would have been open to negotiate that with RVS had we been given the chance."

Official figures show that the number of meals distributed in Moray dropped from 34,154 in 2011/12 to 18,775 in 2015/16 while the cost of meals rose from £3.60 to £4.45. The number of service users has dropped from 376 in 2011/12 to 117 now.

Elderly campaigners have warned that a reduction - or closure - of the Meals on Wheels service would be “seriously detrimental” to the health of thousands of older people, some of whom are at risk of malnutrition.

Fifteen years ago the RVS ran 200 Meals on Wheels services across the UK, now it says it runs just 15.

An RVS spokesman said: "We are currently reviewing our services in Scotland because we have seen a radical drop in the number of Meals on Wheels services being commissioned in England, Scotland and Wales.

"This has impacted on our national infrastructure. We are a charity. We rely on services being commissioned. This is about us being able to deliver the service safely.

"We are in discussions with local authorities about the future of the service and how we can support older people.

"What we don't want to do is let anyone down. So we need to make a decision about the services we run.

Meals on wheels were first provided during the Second World War and are thought to have been started in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in 1943 by the Women’s Voluntary Service - now the Royal Voluntary Service.

The service became a fixture of the post-war welfare state, but was never made a statutory entitlement. Today, councils that do deliver a two-course meal charge a subsidised rate averaging at around £4.

Ten years ago it was estimated around 20,000 elderly people in Scotland received Meals on Wheels.

Research from the National Association of Care Catering shows that meals on wheels coverage in Scotland has been slashed from 94 per cent of local authorities in 2014 to just 59 per cent in 2016 with a further dramatic drop expected this year.