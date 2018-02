ARCHAEOLOGISTS digging near one of Scotland’s oldest castles have been left scratching their heads after uncovering a belt buckle belonging to a foreign soldier from the First World War.

Experts uncovered it while excavating on a footpath known as the Back Walk near Stirling Castle, which dates from the 18th century.

It was later revealed to be of a type issued to rank and file soldiers who served in the Austrian Army, but mystery surrounds how it came to be found there.

