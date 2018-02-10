RICHARD Leonard gave a talk to the David Hume Institute about Brexit this week, but failed to draw the recents crowds enjoyed by Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon. Still, at least he had one fan. Introducing the Yorkshireman, DHI director Jane-Frances Kelly drooled over his “fantastic” accent, insisting it was a “pleasure to hear something different”. Ee bah gum!

ROSS Ingebrigtsen, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s special advisers, has been informing Unspun of his latest political theory. A Neighbours obsessive, he’s spotted a parallel between one of the Aussie soap’s favourite characters and invisible former Labour deputy Alex Rowley. “He’s the Harold Bishop of the Scottish Parliament,” he confides, explaining Harold also spent years in the wilderness when everyone thought he was dead. Spooky, huh? Er, ok, Ross, thanks for that. He’s in charge of “strategic communications planning”, you know.

HOW times fly in the doolally world of Scottish policing. The exit of top cop Phil Gormley reminds Unspun of these warm words barely two years ago. “I'm confident that under Phil’s leadership the organisation will continue to develop positively in months and years ahead,” cooed a Government press release. “I look forward to working with Mr Gormley.” Let’s hope the speaker, Justice Secretary Michael Matheson, isn’t as keen on helping the next poor sap.

