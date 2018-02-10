IN Raymond Chandler’s 1943 novel The Lady in the Lake, Captain Webber of Bay City Police reflects on the eternal problem of policing in a civilised country when he tells Philip Marlowe: “Police business is a hell of a problem. It’s a good deal like politics. It asks for the highest type of men and there’s nothing in it to attract the highest type of men. So we have to work with what we get.” In Scotland it has become increasingly apparent that in police business what we have is also a hell of a problem.

The resignation of Phil Gormley as head of Police Scotland this week was inevitable as it began to emerge that something resembling an orchestrated attempt to remove him has been ongoing for a considerable amount of time. Mr Gormley, who was due to retire next year anyway, had been on special leave as a slew of complaints about bullying began to pile up. The last of five complaints was received just two days after it was revealed that the Justice Secretary, Michael Matheson, had intervened to block his return from suspension. Mr Matheson was also at war with the then Chairman of the Scottish Police Authority, Andrew Flanagan, who insisted on limping on in his role despite votes of no confidence in the government and transparency of the SPA. Quite how Mr Flanagan was awarded this post is anyone’s guess. He is part of a mendicant band of CEOs in Scotland who are awarded big posts for no apparent reason and with no discernible track record.

It’s highly unlikely that the public will ever get answers as to why the two chief constables in the five-year history of Scotland’s single police force were forced out before they could serve out their terms or that several other senior cops are absent while other claims are investigated. When it comes to the customs and practices of policing in Scotland the force is a law unto itself. Last month it was announced that seven Police Scotland officers were cleared of misconduct after obtaining communications data without judicial permission as they tried to identify a journalist’s sources. It was reported that the decision not to proceed with the charges followed “an independent investigation”. Yet there was nothing independent about it. The investigation had in fact been carried out by other police officers, in this case from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

