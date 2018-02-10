A former police watchdog has called for reform after Scotland’s chief constable effectively ended investigations in to his alleged misconduct by resigning.

Phil Gormley’s decision to stand down on Wednesday meant five outstanding allegations of bullying against him will never be tested in an independent hearing.

Moi Ali, a former member of the Scottish Police Authority, the body which appointed him, said she believed this amounted to an “injustice” for both Mr Gormley and his accusers.

Ms Ali, an experienced watchdog, stressed that English police regulations do not allow an officer to leave the service while subject to misconduct proceedings, unless he or she has a good medical reason to do so.

She said: “It’s an injustice that works both ways. It’s unfair on the outgoing Chief Constable, as his resignation leaves him unable to clear his name. “There will always be a cloud hanging over him, as the matters will remain unresolved, with the truth never being established.

“It is also unfair on those who lodged complaints that were considered so serious that, if proven, would amount to gross misconduct.

“The Scottish regulations short-change everyone. By allowing complaints to fall, justice is denied to all parties.”

Criminal allegations against an officer, of any rank, cannot be stopped by resignation. However, Ms Ali said she feared that the force may not learn any wider lessons from the Gormley case if its circumstances, whatever they are, do not get aired.

She added: “Vexatious, malicious - and, indeed, genuine but misguided - complaints are sometimes made, and the investigation of these can take its toll on innocent police officers.

“Sometimes resignation follows, due to the stress of the process, and the emotional cost to family and relationships. Resignation in such circumstances can leave an officer tainted – a kind of “there’s no smoke without fire” assumption - which may create a false perception that the complaints had validity. Having one’s name cleared when innocent is also an important aspect of justice.”

Ms Ali drew parallels with health professions where misconduct proceedings can continue after retirement or resignation.

She said: “Police and, say, doctors, are trusted professionals who are held in high esteem. They work to stringent ethical standards and have strict codes of conduct.

“However, when a doctor is the subject of a misconduct investigation by their professional regulator, such as the General Medical Council, they may resign from their employment, but they cannot remove themselves from the professional register.

“That can only happen once the investigation and any hearing has concluded (and assuming the outcome of the hearing was not erasure from the Register). In this way, the public feel that justice is done.”

Some Scottish police officers fear the English system would mean they would be stuck on the job even if they were subject to vexatious complaints.

Police officers can expect to get numerous complaints during their career, thanks to the nature of their work. Misconduct investigations are not uncommon.

The man most likely to replace Mr Gormley, his respected deputy Iain Livingstone, underwent his own disciplinary proceeding 15 years ago.

Mr Livingstone, a qualified lawyer and former footballer, was demoted in 2004 after he admitted falling asleep in a women’s room at the police college at Tulliallan - now the HQ of the single force - after a drunken party.

He was cleared of more serious charges. His misconduct hearing, chaired by John McLean, the then assistant chief constable of the old Strathclyde force, established there had been no sexual impropriety or intent on Mr Livingstone’s part.