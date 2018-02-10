Liam Miller’s former clubs and team-mates have paid tribute to the former Republic of Ireland midfielder, who has died aged 36.

Miller started his career with Celtic, before joining Manchester United in 2004.

He went on to play for Leeds, Sunderland and QPR before returning to Scotland with Hibernian. He spent three years playing in Australia before joining hometown team Cork and ended his career playing in the United States.

Here, Press Association Sport collates some of the tributes paid to Miller.

His former team-mates were quick to pay their respects.

And other figures from the football world also paid tribute.