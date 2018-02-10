Four men in balaclavas have carried out a late night robbery at a property in Edinburgh.
The men targeted the address in Broomhouse Crescent at around 11.50pm on Friday.
No-one was injured but police said it was a "distressing experience" for the victims.
The suspects were white, of large build, around 6ft tall, spoke with Scottish accents, and wore dark clothing/tracksuits and balaclavas.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, of Corstorphine CID, said: "No-one was injured in this incident but it was a distressing experience for the victims.
"When the suspects left the property they were seen to be walking at speed, east on Broomhouse Crescent (adjacent to Broomhouse Primary School playing fields) in the direction of Saughton Road, Edinburgh.
"We are asking anyone who may have any information about this robbery."
Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4667 of the 9 February.
Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
